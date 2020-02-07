Illinois man admits buying illegally harvested plants

BOND COUNTY — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday and admitted paying $500 for wild ginseng that he knew had been harvested illegally.

John C. Turley admitted buying 1.26 pounds of Panax quinquefolious, or wild American ginseng, in Bond County on Sept. 19, 2015, knowing that it had been harvested outside of the legal harvest season, his plea said.

The ginseng purchase works out to almost $400 a pound.

Because of the high prices for the plants, states have passed laws to regulate harvesting. In Illinois, both harvesters and dealers have to be licensed, and dealers must document their purchases, Turley's plea said.

Turley also will forfeit legally purchased ginseng roots that had been mixed in with the illegally bought plants, his plea said.

Turley pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful purchase of plants in violation of the Lacey Act. He will likely face probation when sentenced Feb. 13, court records show.

Turley's lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.