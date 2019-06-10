ST. LOUIS • An Illinois man is accused of attacking a Soulard home last month while yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Charles E. Patton, 33, of Salem, Ill., was charged Friday with property damage motivated by discrimination, trespass motivated by discrimination and second-degree burglary.
The charges stem from the night of May 24 when, court documents allege, Patton kicked in the doors and punched in the porch spires of a two-family home in the 1300 block of Sidney Street while yelling homophobic slurs and threats like "I am going to slit your throat."
The home has LGBTQ residents and a porch ceiling painted with the colors of the LGBTQ rainbow pride flag, according to the charges.
The homeowner told police the colorful paint was a show of support for his LGBTQ daughter, court documents say.
Police gathered video footage that shows a man attacking the home, causing more than $750 in damage both outside and inside the home while ranting against LGBTQ people, charging documents say.
St. Louis police said before charges were issued Friday that the man in the attack was highly intoxicated and also kicked a vehicle causing damage that night. At one point, police said he was in a fight outside the nearby Trueman’s Sports Bar, before falling and injuring himself. He was taken to a hospital.
The attack on the Soulard home came about two weeks before another reported anti-LGBTQ incident in St. Louis.
The night of June 3, the owner of the Rehab Bar & Grill gay bar in the Grove said he found two burning rainbow pride banners in the alley outside the business. Police later released surveillance images of two men putting the banners in the alley in an attempt to identify suspects.
“The incident in Soulard the night of May 24th, and more recent incidents in The Grove area, were an attack against LGBTQ people and equality as a whole,” Missouri LGBTQ advocacy group PROMO said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch last week. “LGBTQ people and allies should feel safe and proud to display support of themselves and loved ones without becoming targets of violence.”
Patton's bail was set at $50,000, cash only.