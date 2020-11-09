Illinois man coerced girls into sending nude pics, committing sex acts

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from eastern Illinois was scheduled to appear in federal court Monday on charges that he tricked teenage girls across the country into sending him nude pictures and engaging in sex acts.

Michael A. Ferris, 42, was charged by complaint Friday in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis with production of child pornography. Prosecutors are asking that he be held in jail until trial.

An affidavit filed in court by Eric Bowers, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, says Ferris posed as a teenage girl online, first asking if the girls he targeted had been bullied or picked on. He then asked if a male relative had ever walked in on them while they were showering or changing. If they said yes, he threatened to call police unless the girls sent him nude pictures, Bowers wrote.

If they agreed to that, he would threaten to send those pictures to friends or relatives unless they went farther, Bowers wrote. In some cases, Ferris convinced the teens to engage in sex acts while he watched online, Bowers said.

Among his victims were a 16-year-old in Oregon and 14-year-olds in Missouri and Oklahoma, Bowers wrote. The investigation is ongoing and agents believe he victimized "many more," the charges say.