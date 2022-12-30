Illinois man dies in head-on crash on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 60-year-old man from Clinton County died Thursday morning after he crossed over the center line and crashed head on into another car on Interstate 64 in Lebanon.

Keith Van Ness was driving a Ford Focus east on I-64, near North Rieder Road, just before 6:30 a.m. when he crossed over in the westbound lane, Illinois State Police said.

He crashed head on into a westbound Ford Econoline E350, police said.

Van Ness was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the other driver, a 58-year-old man from Lebanon, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said they did not know what caused Van Ness to cross over the line.