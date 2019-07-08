ST. LOUIS • A Madison County man was sentenced Monday to 2½ years in prison in a health-care kickback scheme.
Anthony B. Camillo, 62, the owner of Allegiance Medical Laboratory and AMS Medical Laboratory pleaded guilty last year to paying kickbacks to marketers in Missouri and other states who would steer biological samples to the labs for testing. U.S. District Court Judge Audrey Fleissig ordered Camillo to pay $3.47 million in restitition.
Prosecutors have said Camillo would pay the marketers 50 percent of the profit, or as much as $200 per sample. Prosecutors said the samples were obtained through health fairs held at business and churches, and often submitted with the names of doctors who did not order the tests or know the patients.
He is among 10 defendants in the case. Former University City doctor Devon Golding was found guilty after a trial in October. A jury found three others guilty in the case in April.