Illinois man killed after truck runs red light in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his pickup truck was hit by a truck that ran a red light in West Alton, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as George D. Redenius, 82, of Staunton, Illinois.

The crash was just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Highway 67 at Richard Drive. The patrol said Redenius was driving a 2015 Ford F150 pickup east through the intersection. A 2020 Hino Conventional truck was heading north and ran a red light at the intersection, and collided with Redenius' pickup, the patrol said.

After the two vehicles collided, Redenius' pickup was pushed into another vehicle, a westbound 2007 Pontiac G6, was heading west.

All three vehicles ran off the road, and everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Redenius was taken by medical helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died.

Two people in the Pontiac suffered minor injuries. The trucker whose vehicle ran a red light, a 25-year-old man from St. Charles, also suffered minor injuries. They were treated at SSM Health DePaul Hospital.