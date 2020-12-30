Illinois man killed Christmas Eve in St. Louis is identified

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 24 has been identified by police as Wesley Donaldson, 60, of the 600 block of East Fillmore Street in Fillmore, Illinois.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Mound Street just a few minutes after midnight and found Donaldson suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.