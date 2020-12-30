 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois man killed Christmas Eve in St. Louis is identified
0 comments

Illinois man killed Christmas Eve in St. Louis is identified

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 24 has been identified by police as Wesley Donaldson, 60, of the 600 block of East Fillmore Street in Fillmore, Illinois. 

Police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Mound Street just a few minutes after midnight and found Donaldson suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Fillmore is in Montgomery County, northeast of Greenville.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports