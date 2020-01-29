Illinois man pleads guilty to stripping copper from over 80 cellphone towers

ST. LOUIS — A man from Illinois pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge accusing him of shutting down power to more than 80 cellphone towers across Missouri to steal copper from the sites.

Wendell Ragsdale, 46, is one of three Illinois residents who have pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the case. Bradley Quinelle Warren, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday and Haley S. James, 22, pleaded guilty in December.

Two others have pleaded not guilty.

Ragsdale, Warren and another person cut power to the cell towers so that they could remove copper wiring and grounding bars, according to the plea agreements.

James and one other then cleaned and sold the copper to metal salvage dealers, court records show. The crimes occurred from April 3, 2018, to Aug. 1, 2018. Prosecutors said Ragsdale is from Springfield and the rest are from Collinsville.

The three who have pleaded guilty face roughly 18 to 24 months in prison, depending on a variety of factors, and will have to repay the cell tower owners for what prosecutors said is more than $150,000 in damage. Warren also pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious interference with communication lines.