Illinois nurse faces federal prescription drug charges

EAST ST. LOUIS — A nurse pleaded not guilty here Wednesday to fraudulently obtaining an anti-anxiety drug.

Angela Kaye Stockamp, of Litchfield, was indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis Feb. 23 on two counts of obtaining the drug lorazepam by misrepresentation, fraud or deception.

The indictment says only that Stockamp obtained the drug on July 29 and August 9 in Madison County.

Stockamp originally obtained her RN license in Illinois in 2001. Licensure documents show no discipline.

Her lawyer declined to comment on the case.

SIUE's website lists an Angela Stockamp as an instructor in the school of nursing. A SIUE spokeswoman referred questions about Stockamp's current status to the school's human resources department, where an employee refused to provide any information without Stockamp's permission.

