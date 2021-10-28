Illinois parole board votes to free Paula Sims, who killed two infant daughters in 1980s

Asked about her crime, Stone said, "There's not a day that goes by that Paula doesn't think about how horrific her crime was. And when she doesn't feel responsibility and remorse and shame for her acts. But as I said to the board this morning, 32 years in prison without a single major violation … that's a remarkable feat.

"This woman is not a violent person. She's not an evil person. She's a person who suffered from a mental illness. And that mental illness is gone," he said.

Stone said Sims suffered from postpartum psychosis, which he said dissipates as hormones adjust after birth. "So she poses no threat to anyone," he said.

"The thing about Paula is that she has a very hopeful outlook on life and she is a profoundly religious person. Those two things got her through this and will get her through the balance of her life," he said.

Madison County prosecutors declined to comment Thursday. The county's top prosecutor, Thomas Haine, submitted a letter at the end of August to the parole board, arguing she repeatedly lied to police, doctors, family members and jurors when she denied culpability in the deaths and instead said the babies were abducted by a masked man.

Haine's father, William Haine, was Madison County's state's attorney when Sims was prosecuted.