Illinois prosecutors charge man with fatal shooting of East St. Louis teen

COLLINSVILLE, Il. — Officials on Monday announced criminal charges against a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old in East St. Louis last week.

At around 3:50 a.m. Sept. 7, Illinois State Police found a teenage boy who had been shot and killed at the intersection of 84th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police on Monday said 28-year-old Barneshio A. White, who had previously been convicted of felony aggravated lawful restraint, shot and killed the unnamed 16-year-old and then threatened a witness who tried to report him to authorities.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation.

White is currently being held in the St. Clair County jail.