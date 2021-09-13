 Skip to main content
Illinois prosecutors charge man with fatal shooting of East St. Louis teen
0 comments

Illinois prosecutors charge man with fatal shooting of East St. Louis teen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barneshio White

Barneshio White (Credit: Illinois State Police)

 Illinois State Police

COLLINSVILLE, Il. — Officials on Monday announced criminal charges against a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old in East St. Louis last week. 

At around 3:50 a.m. Sept. 7, Illinois State Police found a teenage boy who had been shot and killed at the intersection of 84th Street and Washington Avenue. 

Police on Monday said 28-year-old Barneshio A. White, who had previously been convicted of felony aggravated lawful restraint, shot and killed the unnamed 16-year-old and then threatened a witness who tried to report him to authorities. 

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation. 

White is currently being held in the St. Clair County jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page announces many vaccination events will be held this week in St. Louis County

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News