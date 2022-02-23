Illinois State Police announce large increase in drug seizures last year

Illinois law enforcement agencies announced a large increase in drugs and weapons seizures last year in an effort to address opioid and meth addiction across the state.

Agents statewide seized nearly 400% more fentanyl, over 260% more heroin and over 190% more methamphetamine in fiscal year 2021 - July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 - than they did in fiscal year 2020.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly noted the drugs seized were valued at $71 million.

“I think what we’re seeing is while we’ve all been focused on a pandemic, and rightly so, there’s also been an epidemic which has continued across this country where the cycle of addiction is still a major challenge,” he said during a media conference Wednesday announcing the seizure totals.

The Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) represent a collaborative effort among state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate street gang activity.

MEGs partners with several community groups as well as the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center to focus in on on felony-level drug distribution and trafficking.

According to Kelly, MEGs agents in nine units closed approximately 1,131 cases out of the 1,404 they opened. During those investigations, they made 2,229 seizures of illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin and other drugs.

They also made 878 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances, in addition to 68 gang-crime related arrests.

Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings, head of Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation zone six, said MEG of Southern Illinois (MEGSI) covers Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

MEGSI agents opened 229 investigations and closed 218 cases, with about 570 ongoing investigations. They also made 278 illegal drug seizures.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Erik Bethel directs the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG), which covers Williamson, Johnson and Jackson counties. SIEG agents opened 107 investigations, made 107 seizures of illegal drugs and closed 42 cases.

They made 48 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances.

The announcement of the seizure totals follows a deadly weekend of overdose deaths in St. Louis’ Central West End earlier this month where seven people died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in the same two-block area. A woman was charged that week with distributing the drugs.

Fentanyl is an unpredictable synthetic drug 50 times stronger than heroin.

During the media event Monday, Kelly noted that while the opioid epidemic began with pharmaceutical drugs, drug cartels saw they had a large populace in the U.S. who would buy their product.

“Nine times out of 10, the precursor [ingredients] that make the fentanyl are coming from China, they manufacture it and put it all together in labs in Mexico, then it makes its way up the interstates and into our communities,” he said.

Kelly said there are two main causes for the seizure increases, one being the increase of drugs brought into the area by the cartel and the other being a focus in law enforcement to confront the epidemic.

Kelly also noted state legislators expanded MEGs jurisdiction at the beginning of this year to include the investigation and enforcement of human trafficking, gun laws and violations of the Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.

The nine MEGs units encompass 20 Illinois counties.

