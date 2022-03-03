Illinois State Police: Collinsville officers shot and killed man who fired at them first

Updated Thursday night with the name of the man who was shot.

COLLINSVILLE — Illinois State Police are investigating after Collinsville officers fatally shot an East Carondelet man who reportedly fired at them first on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Arnold Street in Collinsville when officers responded to a report of a home invasion, according to an Illinois State Police statement.

Officers said they saw a man inside the residence with a firearm, and police then repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon, the state police said.

Instead, the state police said, the man opened the door and fired at officers, who then shot back. The man died at the scene. Police identified the man on Thursday as Kevin C. Steinhauer, 45.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the Illinois State Police. No additional details about the shooting have been released.

