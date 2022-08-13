Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police.
The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the investigation into the death.
Flager’s body was discovered in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Friday. Washington Park police have a "person of interest" in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.