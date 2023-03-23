ST. CLAIR COUNTY — For the second time this month, a person has been fatally shot in Washington Park.
The Illinois State Police said the fatal shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Kingshighway.
Authorities have not released information about the person who died, or said if they have a suspect.
On March 2, a man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of North 49th Street.
From staff reports
