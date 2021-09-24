Illinois State Police investigating homicide, shooting by officer in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide and related shooting by an officer that happened early Friday morning in two Metro East communities.

Police said a person was killed around 12:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Avon Place in Washington Park. An officer then fired their weapon at someone near the intersection North 25th Street and Argonne Drive in East St. Louis.

A person of interest was arrested by East St. Louis police.

No other information was immediately available.

"This investigation is in its infancy and more information will be released as it becomes available," the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.