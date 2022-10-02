Illinois State Police looking for driver who struck, killed woman along I-55 near Cahokia Mounds

Illinois State Police are looking for help identifying a driver who struck and killed a woman alongside Interstate 55 near Cahokia Mounds Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. along southbound 55 at milepost 8.

The woman was getting into her disabled vehicle parked on the right shoulder when she was struck by a semi-trailer truck, police said. It did not stop and was last seen going south on the interstate.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call ISP at 618-571-4124 or Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.