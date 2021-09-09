 Skip to main content
Illinois State Police: Multiple people shot in East St. Louis
Illinois State Police: Multiple people shot in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Multiple victims were reported shot in East St. Louis late Thursday afternoon, and Illinois State Police were on the scene of what they described as a "rapidly evolving" situation.

The shooting happened after 4 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and North Sixth Street, according to a release from the Illinois State Police, which was leading the investigation.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

The incident reportedly was the cause of a disruption of MetroLink service between the Fifth Street and Missouri and Emerson Park stations.

MetroLink officials said it appeared that a vehicle drove around crossing gates into the path of an oncoming train in East St. Louis. The crash was being investigated.

MetroLink was warning of delays of an hour or more in that area. Passengers were being transported by bus shuttles around the two affected stations, said Patti Beck, a communications official with Bi-State, which operates MetroLink.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

