Illinois State Police recruiting push ramps up with shortened training academy for some

The Illinois State Police is launching a recruiting push, hoping to attract 300 cadets by summer and enticing many with a shortened training academy class.

Recruits with at least two years' experience in law enforcement would undergo only 14 weeks of paramilitary training, instead of the usual 26-week program.

In addition, only five of the 14 weeks would be in-person at the academy in Springfield, Illinois. The other nine weeks of training would be completed at the district office closest to where the recruit lives.

Sgt. Calvin Dye Jr. said the condensed course is a big selling point.

Two things, Dye said, tended to discourage police officers from other agencies from jumping to the Illinois State Police in the past: the longer training time away from family, and being relocated once they became a trooper.

"There was never a guarantee you could come back home" to work, Dye said. "If you were from southern Illinois and you'd have (to work) a year or two in Chicago, that discouraged a lot of people over the last few decades."

Dye is the southern region recruitment coordinator for the state police. He said recruits will now get a say in where they work after graduation.

"Before you start the academy, we will let you pick where you want to go in the state," he added. The "lateral fast-track program" is for recruits who come with the two years' experience. About 25% of the troopers in the Illinois State Police worked previously for a local police department.

The ranks of the Illinois State Police fluctuate from 1,700 to 1,800, Dye said, and the recruiting push by the end of July is to make up for those who are retiring this year. Dye didn't have an estimate of how many will be retiring. But he said, "we're not having an issue with people abruptly retiring."

The money helps too. Illinois typically ranks among the top highest-paying states for police officers, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The starting salary for a trooper in year one is $64,680. By year five, it's $79,548; and by year 10, the salary is $92,400.

“We pretty much get a raise every," Dye said. "We never max out."

Police agencies across the country are ramping up recruiting efforts. A 2021 report by the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit think tank, looked at staffing levels nationally. A variety of issues were cited for spike in officers leaving the profession, including negative attitudes toward police, the pandemic and morale issues.

For more information, go to www.illinoistrooper.com or Dye can be reached at 217-685-4752.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.