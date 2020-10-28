Illinois State Police say person with whom they exchanged gunfire on McKinley Bridge got away

COLLINSVILLE — Illinois State Police are looking for a suspect who they say exchanged gunfire with Venice police during a chase early Wednesday.

The incident happened on the Illinois side of McKinley Bridge, which connects Illinois to north St. Louis. The suspect then escaped as the car headed into Missouri, police said in a news release.

Police did not provide any information about the suspect or the vehicle.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Brooklyn and Venice police went to a club in the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Brooklyn for a report of a fight.

State police say Venice police then spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that left the scene of the fight, so officers tried to pull over the vehicle.

The car did not stop, ISP said, and as police approached McKinley Bridge someone in the car shot at police. Police then shot back, according to the release.

No officers were injured, but Venice police vehicles were hit, according to the release. State police said they don't know if the suspect was hit.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

