Illinois State Police trooper arrested on charges he manufactured drugs

COLLINSVILLE — An Illinois State Police trooper based in Collinsville was arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing drugs, the state police said Saturday.

Forty-year-old Nolan Morgan, of Greenville, Illinois, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He was also charged with the manufacture of a controlled substance, psilocybin mushrooms.

State police began an investigation Thursday after receiving internal information that Morgan may have been manufacturing drugs at his home. Investigators conducted interviews and a search of his home where they gathered evidence that included approximately 260 grams of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for delivery, police said in a statement.

Morgan’s bond was set at $150,000. He's being held at the Bond County Jail awaiting his next court appearance. It's not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Morgan graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy in 2018, authorities said, and he's since been fired.