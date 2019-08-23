An Illinois State Police trooper was shot in East St. Louis early Friday.
No word on how badly the officer was hurt. The officer has been hospitalized. Trooper Josh Korando did not identify the injured trooper.
The officer was shot while executing a warrant in East St. Louis. After the shooting, police surrounded a home near 42nd Street and Caseyville Avenue.
After the standoff, police arrested at least one person about 6 a.m. Police also were searching in the area of 43rd Street and Vanburen Avenue nearby.
Authorities say at least two people were in custody.
Dorothy Burns lives about two blocks away and was awake at 5:30 a.m. as her husband readied for work.
“All I heard is boom boom — two shots,” she said. “Then it sounded like an explosion and I saw smoke like they were trying to smoke ‘em out.”
Burns has lived on 42nd Street for three years. “All I can say is they need to cut this violence out because it’s on my block,” she said. “Police need to get some stun guns cuz too many people are getting shot. Too many guns around.”
She stood behind crime-scene tape with about 20 other residents. Police with long guns roamed the area. One officer told a reporter to back off because the house police were focused on might bring more shooting.
