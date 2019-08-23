Updated at 7:35 p.m. with details of Trooper Hopkins' life and death.
EAST ST. LOUIS — An Illinois State Police trooper was fatally shot while executing a "high risk" search warrant early Friday in a residential neighborhood here.
Trooper Nick Hopkins, 33, with 10 year's experience on the force, died at St. Louis University Hospital just after 6 p.m., authorities said.
"It is nearly impossible to express the depth of my sadness," said Brendan Kelly, acting director of the Illinois State Police. "Nick Hopkins was a bright light in this world."
Hopkins, of Waterloo, was a husband, a father of 4-year-old twins and an infant daughter, and a Waterloo High School graduate, said Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith. He had three sisters and two brothers, including Zack Hopkins, a police sergeant for the Columbia, Illinois, police department.
Hopkins was the first Illinois State Police trooper shot and killed in 30 years, authorities said.
Police were serving the search warrant just after 5 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street, "in a particularly dangerous area," said Steve Weinhoeft, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
"He was trying to make that community safer for every man, woman and child," Weinhoeft said.
Hopkins was shot in an exchange of gunfire just before 5:30 a.m.
After the shooting, police surrounded the home. They arrested one person around 6 a.m., a resident said. Three people were taken into custody in total, authorities said.
Police remained at the scene all day Friday, uncertain if another suspect was barricaded in the house.
Dorothy Burns lives about two blocks away and was awake at 5:30 a.m. as her husband got ready for work.
“All I heard is boom boom — two shots,” she said. “Then it sounded like an explosion and I saw smoke like they were trying to smoke ‘em out.”
Burns has lived on 42nd Street for three years. “All I can say is they need to cut this violence out because it’s on my block,” she said.
She stood behind crime-scene tape with about 20 other residents. Police with rifles roamed the area. One officer told a reporter to back away, concerned about more gunfire from the house.
By 9:30 a.m., more than a dozen Illinois State police vehicles were parked outside the entrance to the St. Louis University Hospital emergency room. Two women who showed up there were hugged by troopers and escorted inside.
At 4 p.m., police were still at the house in East St. Louis. Two bangs rang out in the air. Soon after, an olive-green military-style armored vehicle approached the home.
At around 5:30 p.m., authorities began spraying water into a second-floor window of the home.
Authorities weren't certain anyone was in the house, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said at around 6 p.m., but were treating the situation as if someone was.
By 7:30 p.m., police had broken down the house's front wall and entered.
It has been a particularly difficult year for the Illinois State Police. Three troopers have died: Christopher Lambert, in January, and Brooke Jones-Story, in March, were struck by vehicles. Gerald Ellis died in an automobile crash in March.
State Police squad cars have been in 22 crashes this year, up from eight last year and 12 in 2017.
The last Illinois State Trooper to be shot and killed was Special Agent Virgil Lee Bensyl, authorities said, who died attempting to arrest a suspect in 1988.
"Even at this dark moment, his light is shining," Kelly said of Hopkins at the press conference on Friday.
Kelly said Hopkins was "healthy as a horse" and that his organs would be donated to benefit as many as 40 people. Hopkins' father said he had "amazingly strong hands" and was a talented carpenter, Kelly said.
Annika Merrilees and Christine Byers of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.