A trooper with the Illinois State Police found a body in the street while patrolling East St. Louis on Monday morning. Authorities have not identified the male victim.

The trooper found the person in the road about 9:15 a.m. Monday on Collinsville Road near Winstanley Avenue, about a half-mile north of St. Clair Avenue. The victim was bleeding from the head.

St. Clair County coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the unidentified victim died at a hospital in St. Louis.

Police said shots had been fired, apparently by someone in a brown car seen heading south on Collinsville Road. Police issued an alert to other law enforcement agencies about an aggravated battery with a firearm and shots fired.

A spokesperson with the Illinois State Police has not responded to a request for more information.