ST. LOUIS — An Illinois woman accused of stealing $420,000 from her St. Louis County employer was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, according to federal prosecutors.
Tammy Fox, 49, of Carrollton, Illinois, was indicted on two counts of wire fraud. Authorities say from January 2011 to February 2018, Fox used the money she stole via checks to withdraw cash and pay for clothes, vehicle payments and rent.
Fox worked as an office manager for ExPro Midwest, a St. Louis County company that specializes in cleaning boilers. Prosecutors said Fox had control over the company's credit card bills, and she was able to steal the money by forging the signature of one of the company's owners on checks.
She's also accused of altering internal financial records she sent to outside accountants and of issuing checks to a friend.
In total, Fox wrote 215 checks, authorities said.
She must pay back all the money if found guilty, and she could face up to 20 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.