Subscribe for 99¢

Updated at 11 p.m. with the victim's identity.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Illinois woman died in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

Laurie A. Whipple, 50, from Breese, was driving westbound just before 7 a.m. near Hanley Road when a big rig changed lanes, hitting Whipple's car.

Whipple was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Highway Patrol said one of the motorists had suffered a heart attack. Investigators were trying to determine whether the heart attack occurred before or after the collision. 

Neither Berkeley police nor a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman were available for comment. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for the police investigation.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.