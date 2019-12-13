Updated at 11 p.m. with the victim's identity.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Illinois woman died in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.
Laurie A. Whipple, 50, from Breese, was driving westbound just before 7 a.m. near Hanley Road when a big rig changed lanes, hitting Whipple's car.
Whipple was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Highway Patrol said one of the motorists had suffered a heart attack. Investigators were trying to determine whether the heart attack occurred before or after the collision.
Neither Berkeley police nor a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman were available for comment.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for the police investigation.
#TrafficAlert— MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) December 13, 2019
Westbound I-70 near I-170 remains closed until law enforcement investigations are complete. Please consider alternate routes.https://t.co/qIXeCe8aaJhttps://t.co/A6rOOhJkqr#BUPD pic.twitter.com/NoAvqVo4zW