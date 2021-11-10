Imperial man charged in fatal crash on Interstate 70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An Imperial man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in August.

Kevin T. Mills, 36, was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Wednesday with driving while intoxicated resulting in death of someone who is not a passenger as well as leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

On Aug. 5, Mills was driving 15 miles above the speed limit and swerving in and out of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 without signaling, charging documents say. Mills then hit a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder with its hazard lights on near the Branch Street exit, charging documents say.

Rayell Jones, who was inside the parked vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mills left the crash site on foot, but officers located him a few blocks away, police said, adding that Mills' wallet and driver's license were found at the scene. Mills was taken to a hospital, where his blood alcohol content was measured at .197%, above the .08% legal limit set by Missouri to drive, police said.

An attorney was not listed for Mills in court records.

