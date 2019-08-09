OVERLAND • A teen from the Imperial area was charged Thursday with carjacking a 79-year-old woman in Overland.
Ian J. Little, 17, of the 1000 block of Westward Trails in Jefferson County was charged with second-degree robbery and is jailed on $75,000 bail.
On Wednesday, charges say, Little approached the woman as she was getting out of her Cadillac CTS in the 10300 block of Whitlock Drive in Overland. Little demanded the woman's keys, then threw her to the ground, causing bruising to her face.
Little then drove off, charges say. Police later found Little and the woman's car. Little told police he took the woman's car in order to get back to Imperial.