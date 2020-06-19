Imperial woman dies in SUV crash in southwest Missouri

A woman from Imperial was fatally injured Wednesday in an SUV crash in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Robin D. Grogan, 55.

The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, about a mile west of Springfield, Missouri.

The patrol said Grogan was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer east on the interstate when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road.

The vehicle struck the cable barrier and overturned in the median. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said.

Grogan was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, authorities said.