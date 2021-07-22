In a unanimous ruling, Missouri high court says Medicaid expansion ‘valid’

“This is a big win for working families & a huge loss for Republican politicians who tried — and failed — to stop it,” Williams said via Twitter.

The matter now heads back to Beetem. Based on the Supreme Court’s ruling, it is expected he will direct DSS to begin making preparations for expanding coverage to more adults, regardless of whether the estimated $1.9 billion cost was included in the state budget by the Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson, however, questioned whether his administration could immediately begin enrolling people without action on the budget from the Legislature.

“After today’s court decision, the Executive Branch still lacks the necessary budget authority to implement MO HealthNet coverage to the expanded population. We are looking at what options may be available to us to seek additional budget authority and also pursuing legal clarity,” Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said.

Voters approved expansion

The legal action that led to Thursday’s court ruling came after the Republican-led House and Senate voted in May against funding the voter-approved expansion, prompting Parson to withdraw an application with the federal government outlining the more inclusive program.