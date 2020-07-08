In rash of violence, 10 people shot overnight in St. Louis, three fatally

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Wednesday with additional death.
ST. LOUIS — Ten people were shot, three fatally, in a six-hour stretch overnight in St. Louis.
From about 8 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, police reported shootings at four scenes, from the north side to the south. At least two of the survivors were critically hurt.
The three homicides brings to at least 116 the year's homicide count so far in St. Louis. At the same time last year, there were 95, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said.
Police didn't have suspects in any of the shootings from overnight. Here is a brief rundown of each:
• About 8 p.m. Tuesday, two men and a woman were shot while driving near Cass and North Spring avenues. Someone in a maroon SUV opened fire on their car. The injured men were 41 and 56 years old. The woman was 32 years old. Police initially reported that the shooting happened at a Family Dollar store nearby. One man was shot in his leg, the woman was shot in her finger and it wasn't clear where the third victim was hit. All three were stable at a hospital.
• Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, three people were shot in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. One man, 32, shot in his legs was critically injured. Police said he wouldn't cooperative with investigators about what happened to him. Two other victims showed up at a hospital on their own. One was a 42-year-old man who was stable and the other was a 35-year-old man in critical condition. The oldest of the victims told police he was standing on a street corner and heard gunfire, then realized he had been hit.
• About 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, two people were found shot in a car near eastbound Interstate 70 and North Broadway. Anndell Lawrence, 41, of the 5300 block of Olene Drive in Normandy, was dead at the scene. The other man, 30, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The car was found along I-70 but the shooting itself happened on the interstate downtown closer to Cass Avenue, Woodling said.
• At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, a man and woman were fatally shot inside a home in the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue. The man, 38-year-old Julius Lewis, was dead at the scene. The unidentified woman died later at a hospital. Lewis lived at that address.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.