In rash of violence, 10 people shot overnight in St. Louis, three fatally

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Wednesday with additional death.

ST. LOUIS — Ten people were shot, three fatally, in a six-hour stretch overnight in St. Louis.

From about 8 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, police reported shootings at four scenes, from the north side to the south. At least two of the survivors were critically hurt.

The three homicides brings to at least 116 the year's homicide count so far in St. Louis. At the same time last year, there were 95, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said.

Police didn't have suspects in any of the shootings from overnight. Here is a brief rundown of each:

• About 8 p.m. Tuesday, two men and a woman were shot while driving near Cass and North Spring avenues. Someone in a maroon SUV opened fire on their car. The injured men were 41 and 56 years old. The woman was 32 years old. Police initially reported that the shooting happened at a Family Dollar store nearby. One man was shot in his leg, the woman was shot in her finger and it wasn't clear where the third victim was hit. All three were stable at a hospital.