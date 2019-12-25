In the early hours of Christmas, 3 people shot in St. Louis

Three people were shot and wounded early on Christmas Day in two separate incidents in St. Louis, police said.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police said, they responded to a call in the 5500 block of Etzel Avenue and found two adults who had been shot in legs.

Both victims were conscious and breathing, and there was no suspect information in the case.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of St. Louis Avenue and found a man who had been shot in the stomach.

He also was conscious and breathing and no other information was immediately availalbe.