The first call came in at 1 minute after 1 p.m. Sunday, a female who had been shot in the head and back.
St. Louis police said she was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, and the suspects had fled from the Fair and Ashland avenue area in a silver or grey sedan. She was conscious, and breathing.
Thirty-four minutes later, a 25-year-old man was reported shot in the right arm in the 2000 block of East Alice Avenue. He also was alert and breathing.
And 27 minutes later, another female was reported shot, at 3:02 p.m., this time in the chest. Police said that call came in for the 1100 block of Hornsby Avenue, and she also was conscious and breathing.
But there was no additional information about the victims, the suspects or the circumstances of the gunfire.