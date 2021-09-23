In virtual town hall, St. Louis mayor outlines goals to ease racial disparities in policing

"The leaders of our city are in the front of a national movement to reimagine public safety and end racism in policing," Jones said.

Niles Wilson, an implementation specialist with the Center for Policing Equity, said in the meeting that the city's plan to lessen racial disparities in policing will focus on two regions: The department's district 1, the southern tip of the city that includes the Bevo Mill and Carondelet neighborhoods, and its district 5, which includes central and northern neighborhoods including The Ville, Vandeventer and Central West End neighborhoods.

The plan will focus on:

• Ensuring officers are focused on activities directly related to public safety

• Eliminating disparities in traffic and pedestrian stops

• Increasing the police department's collaboration with other city agencies

• Identifying others outside the city who can play a larger role in public safety

Jones' interim public safety director, Dan Isom, said that while past responses to racial disparity findings in policing have focused on increasing sensitivity training, which officers are already required to do, the city's response will be more focused on changing policies.