BERKELEY — A panel studying potential changes to the setup of St. Louis County government is considering proposals that could give civilians a larger role in investigating complaints about police officers, a move that has been long opposed by the police.
Activists have pushed for civilian review for years — typically at times when a police officer’s conduct comes under public scrutiny — out of the belief that police cannot fairly investigate themselves.
That call has been renewed this fall, with some residents upset about a 12-year-old pedestrian critically injured by a police SUV that bystanders said was involved in a chase and a 63-year-old woman who was mistreated by a police officer during a traffic stop. Other activists have criticized the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners for cutting off a rape victim who exceeded her two minutes to speak at a public meeting.
The concept of civilian review has been shunned by the five-member police board that governs the department and contends it already functions as a civilian review board. And it has yet to be embraced by a critical mass of county officials who could make such a change through legislation.
On Tuesday, County Executive Sam Page said the matter “was on the list of very complicated questions that weren’t addressed over the last five years because the council was busy addressing overwhelming corruption in county government.”
Some members of the St. Louis Charter Commission say they want to bypass the legislative process and let voters decide whether to make civilian review of police part of the constitution-like document that governs the county. County residents voted in November to form the commission to review the charter and recommend changes that would go to voters in 2020. The 14-member commission must finish its work by Dec. 31.
A charter commission public hearing at Berkeley City Hall on Wednesday drew about 15 people, and only six of the commission’s 14 members. But it represented the first attempt in earnest by the county government to study the issue. It was not clear how much support it would have on the 14-member board. Some members, including Colleen Wasinger, a former councilwoman, and Bob Grant, an assistant county counselor, said they didn’t know how they felt about it because a specific proposal has not yet been put in writing.
“The forum is an opportunity to hear from the people, and I would hope the committee doesn’t reject ideas from the people,” said Courtney Curtis, a charter commission member helping lead the charge to consider civilian review.
Another commissioner, Chris Grahn-Howard, proposed expanding the existing police board and changing how commissioners are selected.
The five police board members are appointed by the county executive. It is one of many in St. Louis County whose members are serving on expired terms. Many people inside and outside of county government are asking whether those boards are accountable to the public.
The police board “is insulated and isolated and has not acted as it is intended,” Grahn-Howard said. He proposed changing it to a nine-member commission with one member coming from each of the seven council districts and two members appointed at large by the county executive.Under his plan, each council member would supply three names to the county executive, who would select one to fill the post.
The police board “was structurally designed to be a civilian review board, but we need to force it to act like it rather than have another board,” he said.
State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, told the commission she wanted to make sure black women were chosen, noting that none were on the police board. “I don’t want our only role in this to be a victim or a mother crying over their son,” she said.
The police board’s discussions of their internal investigations and individual outcomes are not released to the public. The board’s monthly meeting includes a closed session in which the captain overseeing the Bureau of Professional Standards reviews use-of-force cases and internal affairs matters.The misconduct allegations that originate from officers in the department tend to outnumber civilian complaints 4-to-1. A majority of the cases result in some level of discipline, from written reprimands to an occasional termination, according to police board statistics. The board has the authority to issue subpoenas to compel documents or testimony but almost never wields it.
Civilian review advocates also pushed for civilian review during public comments at the monthly police board meeting Wednesday, but there was a stark difference to the charter commission meeting: The police board members did not respond to the speakers.
Seven speakers addressed the board, all of them talking about the case of the woman mistreated at the traffic stop as an example of how “bad apples” among the department need to be held accountable, and the department more transparent with how it handles them.
Activist Zaki Baruti said he knows the officer who pulled over Millicent Williams, 63, has been disciplined for his conduct, but he said the department will not disclose the nature of that discipline.
“This officer needs to be fired, he puts a stain on the uniform of the St. Louis County Police Department,” he said.
Shirley Jones told the board that she is a friend of Williams, and also a 63-year-old black woman who now feels fearful of traveling in the area where her friend was driving on the night in question.
“I suggest a civilian oversight board be implemented to investigate actions of this kind,” she said.
Angie Zorich, who got a $750,000 settlement from the county after her dog was shot and killed during a police raid of her home, also spoke and said the county police complaint process is “flawed.”
“I filed an online complaint and you all didn’t even see it,” she said.
She also noted that all of the commissioners’ terms are expired and suggested that Sam Page, the county executive who appoints them, should replace all of them.
She said several of the officers who participated in the raid on her home that day have since been promoted.
“Why are lawsuits encouraged and change is not?” she asked.