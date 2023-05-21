UPDATED at 11:40 a.m. Monday with name of victim

ST. LOUIS — A man from Indiana was fatally shot at a motel near the St. Louis Riverfront early Sunday, authorities said.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Kevin Anderson from Indianapolis, Indiana.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Anderson was found in a stairwell at America's Best Value Inn, at 1100 Lumiere Place Boulevard. He had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have no suspects. Anderson apparently was killed by a man after the two got into a confrontation, police said.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.