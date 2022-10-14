 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indictment: State employee from Jefferson County stole $140,500 in unemployment benefits

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities are accusing a Jefferson County woman who worked for Missouri's labor department of stealing $140,500 in unemployment benefits for friends and relatives in exchange for kickbacks. 

Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, worked as a benefit program specialist starting in 2009, helping people file or update claims over the phone, court documents say.

Hefner was indicted late last month on accusations that between July and December 2020, when the federal government was offering extra unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, she logged into the accounts of friends, family and associates to change the status of their claims so they got money for which they weren't eligible. Those people then paid Hefner a portion of the benefits, the indictment states. 

Hefner pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

People are also reading…

Her attorney, John T Davis, said that while the indictment contains several "sweeping allegations," he was looking forward to seeing the evidence. 

"It will be a vigorous defense no matter what," he said. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News