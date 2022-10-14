Indictment: State employee from Jefferson County stole $140,500 in unemployment benefits

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities are accusing a Jefferson County woman who worked for Missouri's labor department of stealing $140,500 in unemployment benefits for friends and relatives in exchange for kickbacks.

Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, worked as a benefit program specialist starting in 2009, helping people file or update claims over the phone, court documents say.

Hefner was indicted late last month on accusations that between July and December 2020, when the federal government was offering extra unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, she logged into the accounts of friends, family and associates to change the status of their claims so they got money for which they weren't eligible. Those people then paid Hefner a portion of the benefits, the indictment states.

Hefner pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

Her attorney, John T Davis, said that while the indictment contains several "sweeping allegations," he was looking forward to seeing the evidence.

"It will be a vigorous defense no matter what," he said.