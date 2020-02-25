Infant born to 11-year-old rape victim in intensive care

ST. CHARLES — A boy born earlier this month in a St. Charles home to an 11-year-old girl is premature and in intensive care, the Post-Dispatch learned Tuesday.

The baby was born Feb. 11 at about 32 weeks, or roughly two months early, according to law enforcement sources who requested anonymity because they're not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

By the time the baby reached St. Joseph's Medical Center at least an hour after his birth, his body temperature had dropped to 90 degrees, court documents said. The placenta and umbilical cord were still attached. The documents don't explain how the baby's temperature dropped, but newborns often have difficulty regulating their body temperature, particularly if they're not dried off after birth and kept warm.

His lungs were not fully developed at birth and he's now in the neonatal intensive care unit, sources said.

A hospital spokesman declined to comment on the baby's condition.

The girl, who had been repeatedly sexually assaulted, was unaware that she was pregnant, the sources said. She's now in foster care.