Infant dies after woman, 3 kids spent hours in idling car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An infant has died and three other members of the child's family were taken to a hospital after spending several hours in an idling car early Friday morning in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Police were called at 8:23 a.m. and found a woman and three children, including the baby, in a car with its engine running, according to a St. Louis police incident report.

The car appears to have been parked with its engine idling for five hours or more, police said, apparently as the family was trying to keep warm. They were found slumped in the car, police said.

Natasha Edwards, who lives in the house the car was parked in front of, said she watched as they pulled a baby in just a tee shirt and diaper out of the backseat of the car. Edwards said the baby was limp.

“That part was disheartening, because the baby just had on a tee shirt and a Pamper—no kind of snow shoes, socks, anything like that. I think that was the hardest for me, the baby,” Edwards said

She watched as the older children were removed from the car as well, noting the child in the back did not appear to be moving at all and the girl in the front seat was moving a little but paramedics had to give her oxygen. Authorities later confirmed the older children were about 8 and 10 years old.

She said she first heard the car around 3:15 a.m. when she awoke in her back bedroom to a loud engine sound. She thought it was a truck idling out front.

Edwards came out to the front of her house to find a sedan with its windows rolled up and music playing.

The car, a silver Saturn with a sunroof, was seen mid-Friday morning parked at a slight angle and more than a foot from the curb. Among the items in the car were a blanket, a pink-and-gray child car seat and a soda cup.

When she woke up and looked outside, Edwards thought they had probably parked there to hang out or get high, which she said happens occasionally on the block. She did not recognize the car but noted there was movement inside.

Another neighbor told the Post-Dispatch he did not recognize the car, as well.

Edwards could confirm the car was not there Thursday, and when she checked her Ring doorbell footage, it did not capture when the car showed up overnight.

Because of the noise, Edwards and her boyfriend couldn’t sleep. Around 6:30 a.m. she said she saw something in the car’s backseat move, but could not make out any detail other than color white.

Edwards doesn’t know who called, but authorities confirmed police were called about "suspicious occupants of an auto" at 8:23 a.m.

An ambulance and fire truck showed up and crews found four people inside a sedan, which was parked on Lincoln between East Prairie and North Spring avenues.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby noted in the morning that the infant was in critical condition, and two older children and a woman were in serious condition.

Child-abuse investigators with the St. Louis Police Department are taking over the case. Police are working to confirm if the family suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"When the firefighters opened the door to the car, there was a strong smell of exhaust inside," Mosby said.

Police didn't say where the woman and the children lived, or if they lived out of their car. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley, whose ward includes that stretch of Lincoln Avenue, said he didn't know details about what happened and wondered if she was homeless or among the many residents evicted during the pandemic.

Temperatures around 3 a.m. hovered in the upper 20s, and snow flurries were falling in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures bottomed out around 25 degrees by 8 a.m.

St. Louis police Lt. Keith Barrett said investigators think the family was in the car trying to stay warm. "We don't know if there was any type of vehicle defect that caused them to be unresponsive," he added.

Mosby said "it's likely" the family was using the car to keep warm, but he wasn't sure. "Short of talking to mom, or one of the children, I wouldn't be able to confirm," he said.

Churches, neighborhood groups and the nonprofit Heat Up St. Louis are good resources, Mosby said, for people who need help paying heating bills in winter months. "There's help available," Mosby said.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

