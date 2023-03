ST. LOUIS — A 1-month-old infant was found dead early Monday in what police described as a "supposed sudden death."

Police were called at 6 a.m. Monday to a home in the 3900 block of Greer Avenue, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, because the girl was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the infant had no outward signs of trauma, but the department's child abuse unit is investigating.

No other details were available Tuesday.