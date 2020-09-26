Infant grazed in St. Louis shooting Saturday

ST. LOUIS — An infant and two adults were injured in a shooting Saturday evening, police said.

Police released few details, but said the infant was grazed in the shooting and was in stable condition.

They said the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Vernon Avenue, in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood. The infant and an adult male and female went to an area hospital after the shooting, they said.

Police did not list the injuries to the adults.

More than 100 young people have been shot in St. Louis so far this year, ranging in age from infants to 20-year-olds, hospitals say.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.