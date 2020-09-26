 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Infant grazed in St. Louis shooting Saturday
0 comments

Infant grazed in St. Louis shooting Saturday

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — An infant and two adults were injured in a shooting Saturday evening, police said.

Police released few details, but said the infant was grazed in the shooting and was in stable condition.

They said the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Vernon Avenue, in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood. The infant and an adult male and female went to an area hospital after the shooting, they said.

Police did not list the injuries to the adults.

More than 100 young people have been shot in St. Louis so far this year, ranging in age from infants to 20-year-olds, hospitals say.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports