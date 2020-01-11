Infant twins not stillborn, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The mother of twin infants is in custody after the babies were found dead on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old mother has not been charged with a crime. St. Louis County police said in a statement that they are still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths.

On Wednesday, the mother told police that she unexpectedly went into labor and that the infants were stillborn. But officials have determined that both children were carried to full term and that neither one was stillborn.

Police had been called to the home in the 2100 block of Rountree Drive on Wednesday morning by the mother, who reported an emergency birth of twins. Officers found the children, a girl and a boy, dead at the scene.

The home is in a residential neighborhood near Spanish Lake.