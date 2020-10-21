Infants found safe after their father's SUV carjacked at Florissant gas station

FLORISSANT — Two infants were found safe after a carjacker swiped their father's SUV early Wednesday with the children inside.

The vehicle had been left running and unlocked at a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 105 Dunn Road at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday. The father went into the store, and his children and vehicle were gone when he came out, said Florissant police Officer Steve Michael.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the black Hyundai Tucson and the children -- a 16-day-old boy and a 10-month-old girl. The children were clad in pajamas and buckled into car seats in the back seat, police said. Dispatchers initially told officers in surrounding agencies that the boy was four months old, but Michael and the Amber Alert notification said 16 days old.

After the heist, the vehicle sped east on Dunn Road. The carjacker apparently was working in tandem with another motorist; the Missouri Highway Patrol said the stolen SUV was being followed by a tan, four-door vehicle as it drove off.