CHESTERFIELD — The Hermann police officer who survived a shooting last month will leave Mercy Hospital and fly to Colorado on Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

Officer Adam Sullentrup was shot in the head March 12 at a Casey’s convenience store in Hermann when he and Hermann police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith tried to arrest a man for multiple warrants.

Griffith was also shot during the altercation and died.

In the days following the shooting, Sullentrup was in a medically induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries, including one to repair his spleen. Sullentrup was also shot in the side and broke a rib.

Hermann police on Monday announced "with great joy" that the officer would be leaving Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and would be escorted by his family, friends and first responders to Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield. He's headed to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

"Traffic along the route will be impacted," Hermann police Chief Marlon Walker wrote in a Facebook post. "While Officer Sullentrup’s family invites the public to join in this celebration, we ask all bystanders to pull to the shoulder of the road to allow the procession to pass."

The suspect, 35-year-old Kenneth Simpson, was charged with fatally shooting Griffith and critically injuring Sullentrup after a 13-hour standoff in the historic Missouri River town of Hermann, 80 miles west of St. Louis.

Simpson has a lengthy criminal record including property damage, assault, trespassing and drug possession.

Sullentrup joined the Hermann police force in December, after spending more than four years with the New Haven Police Department.

Last year, seven months before he left the New Haven force, Sullentrup wrote about what policing there meant to him.

“With all the hate for law enforcement that is happening right (now) I would like to spread some positivity,” Sullentrup wrote last May. “Every day this job humbles me.”