Eleven people were injured in shootings overnight Saturday and Sunday morning in St. Louis, according to preliminary police reports.
Two men were shot at 11:53 p.m. in the 3100 block of Delmar Boulevard just north of the Locust Business District. One was shot in the hand, and the other in the leg.
At 12:03 a.m., a 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital after suffering gunshot wound to his head and left side. The only location given was Vandeventer, which is a neighborhood west of the Grand Center Arts District.
About 25 minutes later, a man was grazed in the leg by a bullet in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
A man was shot in the back at 12:37 a.m. at 10th and Madison streets in the Old North neighborhood.
At 1:32 a.m., five people were shot — four women and one man — near Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza downtown. One victim was in critical condition.
A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head just after 10 a.m. in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Also, just before 7:30 a.m., police reported a fatal stabbing near Gravois Park.