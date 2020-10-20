 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Injuries reported in school bus crash in Lake Saint Louis
0 comments

Injuries reported in school bus crash in Lake Saint Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Several ambulances were dispatched to a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Saint Louis, authorities said.

The bus crashed about 3:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, authorities said. Some injuries were reported but it was not immediately clear how severe they were. Police said no one was seriously injured.

The bus and at least one car were involved. Several area police, fire and ambulance agencies were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Joel Currier • 314-340-8132

@joelcurrier on Twitter

jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports