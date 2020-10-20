Injuries reported in school bus crash in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Several ambulances were dispatched to a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Saint Louis, authorities said.

The bus crashed about 3:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, authorities said. Some injuries were reported but it was not immediately clear how severe they were. Police said no one was seriously injured.

The bus and at least one car were involved. Several area police, fire and ambulance agencies were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Joel Currier • 314-340-8132 @joelcurrier on Twitter jcurrier@post-dispatch.com