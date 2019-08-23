Updated at 11:50 a.m. with details throughout.
EAST ST. LOUIS — An Illinois State Police trooper was shot executing a search warrant here early Friday, leading to a standoff at a house in a residential neighborhood.
The injured trooper suffered life-threatening injuries. Trooper Josh Korando did not identify the injured trooper, who is 33 years old and has 10 years' experience on the force.
The trooper was taken to St. Louis University Hospital on South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.
After the shooting, police surrounded a home near 42nd Street and Caseyville Avenue. They arrested one person around 6 a.m., a resident said. At least two have been arrested in total, authorities said. Police also were searching in the area of 43rd Street and Vanburen Avenue, nearby.
Police said the trooper had been shot during an exchange of gunfire at 5:26 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street. Police didn't say if anyone else was shot.
Dorothy Burns lives about two blocks away and was awake at 5:30 a.m. as her husband readied for work.
“All I heard is boom boom — two shots,” she said. “Then it sounded like an explosion and I saw smoke like they were trying to smoke ‘em out.”
Burns has lived on 42nd Street for three years. “All I can say is they need to cut this violence out because it’s on my block,” she said. “Police need to get some stun guns because too many people are getting shot. Too many guns around.”
She stood behind crime-scene tape with about 20 other residents. Police with rifles roamed the area. One officer told a reporter to back off, concerned about more gunfire from the house.
By 9:30 a.m., more than a dozen Illinois State police vehicles were parked outside the entrance to the St. Louis University Hospital emergency room.
Two women who showed up there were hugged by troopers and escorted inside.
It has been a particularly difficult year for the Illinois State Police. State Police squad cars have been in 22 crashes so far, up from eight last year and 12 in 2017. Three troopers have died: Christopher Lambert in January; Brooke Jones-Story and Gerald Ellis in March.
