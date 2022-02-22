Inmate admits attacking federal prison guard in Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS — A former inmate of the federal prison in Greenville, Ill. pleaded guilty to a federal charge Tuesday and admitted attacking a guard.

Dakota Holland, 26, pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and admitted throwing a soap bottle out of the food slot in his cell door on Aug. 3, 2020, striking a correctional officer just below the eye, his guilty plea says.

The officer was trying to put hand restraints on Holland, who was in the prison's special housing unit, at the time.

Holland, of Indianapolis, is serving a five-year federal prison sentence after being caught during a 2018 traffic stop with a stolen handgun and about 6 grams of methamphetamines, according to court records.

Both Holland's lawyer and prosecutors have agreed to recommend 366 more days in prison when Holland is sentenced later this year.

