Inmate at Missouri prison with surge of coronavirus cases dies

JEFFERSON CITY — A 70-year-old Missouri prison inmate died Saturday amid an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus at the facility.

But a Department of Corrections spokeswoman did not link the death of Willie Earl Miller to COVID-19, saying the agency does not disclose “confidential medical information about any particular offender.”

“I can confirm that Mr. Miller died from natural causes over the weekend,” added department spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.

According to court records, Miller was serving a 999-year sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment in the Central West End in July 1990.

Miller, who was homeless at the time, initially denied the crime, but admitted the rape after being confronted with the victim's jewelry, which he had taken and left at a relative’s home.

The Farmington Correctional Center and the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia have been virus hot spots for at least two weeks.