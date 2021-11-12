Inmate charged with attacking officer at St. Louis County jail

CLAYTON — An inmate was charged Friday with assaulting a corrections officer at the St. Louis County jail on Wednesday.
Carnell Robinson, 19, of the 8300 block of Seville Avenue in University City, was charged with first-degree assault.
Charges say Robinson, who was jailed on charges of first-degree robbery, witness tampering and unlawful use of a weapon, "rushed" toward where the officer was sitting "and began to viciously strike her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist."
Robinson didn't stop hitting her until someone else intervened, charges said. The officer suffered facial and head injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The attack was recorded on video, charges said.
A St. Louis County spokesman told the Post-Dispatch the guard was monitoring the jail’s 4B pod and told an inmate that he had reached his time limit on a phone call before the attack.
The inmate refused to return to his cell and began beating her, the spokesman said. Another inmate then ran down the jail steps to intercede in the fight and stopped the beating.
Officials have withheld the officer's name; court documents list only initials for her.
Charging documents say Robinson is a member of a gang. His pending robbery case in St. Louis County says he and another pulled a man from his parked vehicle in July 2020 in the 8600 block of Vasel Avenue in the Affton area of St. Louis County and punched him multiple times before driving off in the man's vehicle.
The man suffered a broken jaw that had to be wired closed, charges said.
Robinson also has pending charges in Jefferson County that allege in July 2020 he broke an Imperial pawn shop's window and with two other men took multiple items from the store including three AR-15 rifles, a .22-caliber rifle and a shotgun.
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies found a fingerprint on the gun case in the store that was a match to Robinson, charges said.
A lawyer for Robinson could not be reached.