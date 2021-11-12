Inmate charged with attacking officer at St. Louis County jail

CLAYTON — An inmate was charged Friday with assaulting a corrections officer at the St. Louis County jail on Wednesday.

Carnell Robinson, 19, of the 8300 block of Seville Avenue in University City, was charged with first-degree assault.

Charges say Robinson, who was jailed on charges of first-degree robbery, witness tampering and unlawful use of a weapon, "rushed" toward where the officer was sitting "and began to viciously strike her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist."

Robinson didn't stop hitting her until someone else intervened, charges said. The officer suffered facial and head injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The attack was recorded on video, charges said.

A St. Louis County spokesman told the Post-Dispatch the guard was monitoring the jail’s 4B pod and told an inmate that he had reached his time limit on a phone call before the attack.

The inmate refused to return to his cell and began beating her, the spokesman said. Another inmate then ran down the jail steps to intercede in the fight and stopped the beating.

Officials have withheld the officer's name; court documents list only initials for her.